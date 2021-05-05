Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in April

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 1,015,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 320.2 days.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nippon Steel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.