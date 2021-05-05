Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.