Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RYN opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

