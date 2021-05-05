Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 744,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 72,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $232.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.52 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

