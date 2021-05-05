Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

