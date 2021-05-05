Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $221.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.41 and a 52 week high of $226.60.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

