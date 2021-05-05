NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. NMI has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 20,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.