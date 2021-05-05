NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $27.64 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,001 shares of company stock worth $6,204,353. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $110.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

