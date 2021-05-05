NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,038 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Petroleum worth $23,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,226. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

