NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $17,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $2.09 on Wednesday, reaching $73.39. 86,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,187. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

