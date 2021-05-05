NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $34,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,092,088. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

