NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 23,250 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.15% of Atmos Energy worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 5,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

