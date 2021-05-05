NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Incyte by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after buying an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Incyte by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 27,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

