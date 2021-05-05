Non-Fungible Yearn Price Tops $140.41 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $140.41 or 0.00255437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $9.42 million and $985,483.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00089654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.27 or 0.00860973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.04 or 0.09880096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044920 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,088 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

