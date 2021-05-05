Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,685. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $38.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

NWPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.