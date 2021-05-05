Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of ($2.06) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE NCLH opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.