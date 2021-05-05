NOV (NYSE:NOV) Cut to Underperform at COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NOV opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NOV by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,927,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

