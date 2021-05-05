Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.20

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.20 and last traded at $71.19, with a volume of 8100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

NVZMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

