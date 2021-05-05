Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.11 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 5th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $337.82 million and $49.11 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $68.78 or 0.00120097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00085679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00067933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.77 or 0.00841215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.21 or 0.09448464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044290 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,592 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,507 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

