Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 57,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,977,728 shares.The stock last traded at $57.58 and had previously closed at $55.96.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 343.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.