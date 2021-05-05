Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NUW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,915. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
