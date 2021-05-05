Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 1st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NUW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,915. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

