Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.