Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.