Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

