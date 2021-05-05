Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.67. 2,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,664. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 10,000 shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,710. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.