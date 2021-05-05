Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NMT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

