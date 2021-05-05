Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMT)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NMT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.14.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
