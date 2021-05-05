Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,062. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.