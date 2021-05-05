Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NXJ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.