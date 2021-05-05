Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NXJ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,642. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
