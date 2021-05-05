Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
JPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 6,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,183. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
