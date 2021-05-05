Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
NAD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,771. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.