Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NAD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,771. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.