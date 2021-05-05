Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NXQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. 11,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

