Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
NBB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,971. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
