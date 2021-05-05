Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NBB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,971. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

