Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NUVCF stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a unified platform that delivers payments and technology solutions for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

