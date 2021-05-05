NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 48.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

