NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA opened at $574.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $570.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $291.29 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

