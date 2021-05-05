NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,328 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $7.49 on Wednesday, hitting $581.54. The stock had a trading volume of 225,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $291.29 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $361.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

