O Dell Group LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 486,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $210.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

