O Dell Group LLC Sells 12,716 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Dell Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 7.7% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.61. 284,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,449. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

