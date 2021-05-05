O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OIIM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.18. 1,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,144. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.57 million, a PE ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O2Micro International by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 465,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 160,800 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

