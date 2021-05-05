Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $933.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,620,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,624,417 shares in the company, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $614,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,298,925.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,267,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,697,298 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

