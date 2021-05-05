Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.