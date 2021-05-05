Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
NASDAQ:OMP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 2.87. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oasis Midstream Partners
Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
