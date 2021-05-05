Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OBLG opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Oblong has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 84.63% and a negative return on equity of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

