Obsidian Energy (OBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$1.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.18. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$133.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

OBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,243.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$617,449.58.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

