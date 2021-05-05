ODUWA Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,614.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $10,614.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,017.38 or 1.00087159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00213183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001849 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

