Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

OPI opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.