OIN Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $12.43 Million (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $336,264.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,401,187 coins. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

