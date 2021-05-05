ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

