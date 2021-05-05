OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Sells $15,415.92 in Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $15,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $12,590,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.