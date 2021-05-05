ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

NYSE:OGS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 66.10%.

Several analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

