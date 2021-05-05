OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $7.95 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. OneLedger has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $580,986.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger (OLT) is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,058,270 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.