OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE:OMF opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 3,548.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,511,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,112,000 after buying an additional 3,415,218 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in OneMain by 61.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,028,000 after buying an additional 466,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneMain by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,113,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

